CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s current account deficit narrowed to $1.382 billion in July to September 2019 from $2.012 billion in the same period a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Net foreign direct investment inflows during the period, which is the first quarter of Egypt’s financial year 2019/2020, rose to $2.353 billion from $1.415 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Nadine Awadalla and Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Blair)