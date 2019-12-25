Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 25, 2019 / 6:49 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt’s current account deficit narrows in July-September 2019

1 Min Read

(Adds travel revenues, trade deficit)

CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s current account deficit narrowed to $1.382 billion in July to September 2019 from $2.012 billion in the same period a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Net foreign direct investment inflows during the period, which is the first quarter of Egypt’s 2019/2020 financial year, rose to $2.353 billion from $1.415 billion a year earlier.

Travel revenues inched up to $4.194 billion in the quarter from $3.931 billon a year earlier, while the trade deficit narrowed to $8.783 billion from $9.813 billion. (Reporting by Yousef Saba, Mahmoud Mourad and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below