UPDATE 1-Egypt’s current account deficit narrows in July-September 2019

CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s current account deficit narrowed to $1.382 billion in July to September 2019 from $2.012 billion in the same period a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Net foreign direct investment inflows during the period, which is the first quarter of Egypt’s 2019/2020 financial year, rose to $2.353 billion from $1.415 billion a year earlier.

Travel revenues inched up to $4.194 billion in the quarter from $3.931 billon a year earlier, while the trade deficit narrowed to $8.783 billion from $9.813 billion. (Reporting by Yousef Saba, Mahmoud Mourad and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)