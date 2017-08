CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's 2017/18 budget will include a 75 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.17 billion) social package, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The government aims to maintain a previously announced budget deficit target of 9.1 percent despite the introduction of the social package, the statement added. ($1 = 18.0000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; editing by Patrick Markey)