UPDATE 1-Egypt 2019/20 budget assumes rate of 18 Egyptian pounds to dollar

(Adds background)

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s 2019-2020 budget will assume an exchange rate of 18.00 Egyptian pounds per U.S. dollar and an oil price of 68 dollars a barrel, two government sources told Reuters.

The government has allocated 52.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.06 billion)to fuel subsidies, down from 89 billion in previous budget, the sources added.

On Wednesday the government approved the state budget for the fiscal year to June 2020, targeting a deficit of 7.2 percent GDP growth of 6.1 percent, and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 89 percent. ($1 = 17.2600 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Amina Ismail Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)