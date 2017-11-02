Egypt settles $1 bln debt to Turkey, pays Libya $250 mln -MENA

CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Egypt has paid off the final instalment, worth $200 million, of a $1 billion loan it took out from Turkey in 2012 during former President Mohamed Mursi’s brief tenure in office, state news agency MENA said on Thursday.

Egypt also paid Libya $250 million as an instalment towards settling a $1.5 billion loan, Central Bank Sub-governor Rami Aboul Naga told MENA, and would pay two more instalments worth a combined $500 million next year to settle the debt. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by John Davison)