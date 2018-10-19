Egypt postpones Eastern Tobacco share offering

CAIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Egypt is to postpone the offering of a 4.5 percent stake in state-owned Eastern Tobacco company due to global market volatility, the ministry of finance said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said that a cabinet committee responsible for managing IPOs had also made the decision because of the trade war between America and China and headwinds in emerging markets.

In May, Egypt’s state-owned Holding Company for Chemical Industries said it had agreed to sell part of its stake in Eastern Tobacco on the Cairo exchange.