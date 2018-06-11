FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 3:03 PM / 2 days ago

Egypt to announce higher electricity prices on Tuesday - MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Egypt will announce new electricity prices on Tuesday, state news agency MENA reported on Monday, as part of subsidy cuts tied to the country’s $12 billion IMF loan programme.

The new prices will take effect in July and will be announced at a press conference held by the minister of electricity, MENA reported.

The government has been looking to slash the subsidies it uses to keep consumers’ energy prices down as part of efforts to improve government finances, and said previously they would end entirely by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Potter)

