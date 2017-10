CAIRO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s financing gap for financial year 2017-2018 is between $10 billion to $ 12 billion, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Monday.

He said Egypt plans to issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated bonds, but did not give details on a timetable. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)