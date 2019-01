Jan 7 (Reuters) - Egypt will implement an automatic price indexation mechanism on 95 octane gasoline starting April, the petroleum minister said on Monday.

The price of 95 octane gasoline may stay at the current rate or it could increase or decrease by no more than 10 percent, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Toby Chopra)