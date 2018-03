CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Egypt expects gross domestic product growth between 5.3 and 5.4 percent in the third quarter of the 2017-2018 fiscal year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.

The economy grew by around 5.3 percent in the second quarter, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said in February.

Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July and ends in June. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Sam Holmes)