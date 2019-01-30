Egypt GDP grew by 5.5 pct in Oct-Dec quarter - ministry

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s gross domestic product grew by 5.5 percent in the period from October to December 2018, compared with 5.3 percent during the same period last a year earlier, the Planning Ministry said on Wednesday.

Egypt is targeting GDP growth of 5.8 percent during its current fiscal year.

Two government sources earlier said Egypt’s gross domestic product grew by around 5.6 percent in the first half of the 2018-2019 fiscal year which began on July 1, up from 5.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams)