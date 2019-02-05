Egypt targets GDP growth of 5.6 pct this fiscal year, 6 pct in FY 19/20

CAIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting gross domestic product growth of 5.6 percent in the fiscal year ending June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday, slightly lower than its previous target of 5.8 percent.

Maait said the government will target GDP growth of 6 percent in the 2019-2020 financial year. The country’s GDP grew at an annual rate of 5.5 percent in the period from October to December 2018, and Maait said on Tuesday that growth in the third and fourth quarters was expected to be higher still. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Peter Graff)