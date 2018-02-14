FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Egypt's GDP growth for Q2 of 2017/18 fiscal year at around 5.3 pct - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s GDP growth for the second quarter of the 2017/18 fiscal year rose to around 5.3 percent from 3.8 percent in the same period last year, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on Wednesday.

Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

Egypt’s economy has been struggling since a 2011 uprising drove foreign investors and tourists away, but a $12 billion IMF deal signed in November 2016 is hoped to put the country on the right track. (Reporting by Moemen Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
