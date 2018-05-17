Egypt's GDP growth for Q3 of 2017/18 fiscal year at 5.4 pct

CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s GDP growth for the third quarter of the 2017/18 fiscal year rose to 5.4 percent from 4.3 in the same period last year, the country’s planning ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

Egypt’s economy has been struggling since a 2011 uprising drove foreign investors and tourists away, but the government hopes a $12 billion International Monetary Fund deal signed in November 2016 will help put the economy back on track. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Amina Ismail Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)