CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Egypt is to receive a second loan instalment worth $1.25 billion from the International Monetary fund on Thursday night, state news agency MENA said.

Egypt agreed a three-year, $12 billion IMF loan programme in November that is tied to ambitious economic reforms such as subsidy cuts and tax hikes. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Hugh Lawson)