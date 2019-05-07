Financials
May 7, 2019 / 11:07 AM / in 2 hours

Egypt expects IMF loan final tranche in July - deputy finance minister

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt expects, in principle, to receive the final tranche of about $2 billion of its IMF loan in July, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund offered the three-year $12 billion loan programme in 2016 after Cairo agreed to a reform package including a steep devaluation of the pound, deep cuts to energy subsidies and the introduction of a value-added tax. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below