February 6, 2019 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt's central bank has received $2 bln tranche of IMF loan - state news agency

CAIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank has received the $2 billion fifth tranche of its IMF loan on Tuesday evening, state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.

The IMF agreed on Monday to disburse the fifth tranche of the $12 billion three-year loan programme, which the IMF offered Egypt in 2016 after it agreed to a package of reforms including the devaluation of the pound, cuts to energy subsidies and the introduction of a value-added tax. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

