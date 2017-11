(Fixes typo in paragraph 2)

CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s core inflation fell to 30.53 percent year-on-year in October from 33.26 percent in September, the central bank said on Thursday.

Egypt’s inflation had steadily climbed up since the central bank floated the pound currency in November last year to secure a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan, reaching a record high in July on the back of hikes in energy prices. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)