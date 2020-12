FILE PHOTO: General view of factories of cement and petroleum by a salt lake at sunset near the port the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, north of Cairo, Egypt December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s core inflation accelerated to 4.012% in November from 3.889% in October, the central bank said on Thursday.

Core inflation strips out volatile items such as food.

The broader urban consumer price inflation quickened to an annual 5.7% from 4.5% in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier.