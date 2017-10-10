FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate falls to 31.6 pct in September
October 10, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 10 days ago

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate falls to 31.6 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation eased slightly in September to 31.6 percent from 31.9 percent in August, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Inflation soared to a record high in July on the back of fuel and energy subsidy cuts by the government.

Import-dependant Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar last November and the currency has depreciated roughly by half since then.

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
