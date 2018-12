CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rate decreased to 15.7 percent in November from 17.7 percent in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.

Egypt raised fuel, electricity and transportation prices earlier this year to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan programme it signed in late 2016, pushing inflation up steadily on the back of rising food prices. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)