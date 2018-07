CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 14.4 percent in June, from 11.4 percent in May, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

Egypt has hiked fuel, electricity and transportation prices over the past two months to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan programme it signed in late 2016 that includes deep cuts to energy subsidies and tax hikes. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi Editing by Andrew Heavens)