CAIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s core inflation increased marginally to 11.62 percent year-on-year in April from 11.59 percent in March, the central bank said on Thursday.

Inflation jumped after Egypt devalued its currency in November 2016. It reached a record high in July on the back of energy subsidy cuts but has gradually eased since then. (Reporting by Amina Ismail)