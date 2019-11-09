Bonds News
November 9, 2019 / 8:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 3.1% in October, from 4.8% in Sept

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in acronym, paragraph 1)

CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 3.1% in October, from 4.8% in September, the country’s official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Saturday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that during 2017 saw the annual inflation rate rise to 33%. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Writing by Amina Ismail Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below