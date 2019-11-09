REFILE-Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 3.1% in October, from 4.8% in Sept

(Corrects typographical error in acronym, paragraph 1)

CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 3.1% in October, from 4.8% in September, the country’s official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Saturday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that during 2017 saw the annual inflation rate rise to 33%. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Writing by Amina Ismail Editing by Alexander Smith)