CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Egypt minister says submitted draft of investment law regulations to cabinet

(Changes investment figure in second paragraph of June 21 story to '$6.5 billion for the three quarters ending March' from '$6.8 billion in the four months ending in May' after ministry issues corrected figures)

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's investment ministry has submitted the draft of investment law executive regulations to the cabinet, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nasr also said Egypt has received $6.5 billion in foreign direct investment in the first three quarters ending in March, and expects more than $10 billion in the next fiscal year starting in July.