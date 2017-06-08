FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Egypt investment minister to submit draft investment regulations to government within a month
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 2 months ago

Egypt investment minister to submit draft investment regulations to government within a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's ministry of investment will submit draft regulations for a newly passed investment law to the cabinet within a month, investment minister Sahar Nasr said in a statement on Thursday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed into law last week long-delayed legislation aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.

The new law is expected to boost badly needed investment by cutting down bureaucracy, especially for starting new projects, and providing more incentives to investors looking to put money into Egypt. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing Amina Ismail; Editing by Toby Chopra)

