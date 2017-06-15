FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Egypt's NI capital to offer ENPPI before end of 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 2 months ago

Egypt's NI capital to offer ENPPI before end of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Government-owned financial institution NI Capital said it expects to offer shares of Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) before the end of 2017, NI Capital Chief Executive Officer told Reuters on Thursday.

NI Capital, which is privately managed, expects to raise between $100-150 million from the ENPPI offering, and will also offer shares in companies from the petroleum, services, chemicals, shipping, maritime and real estate sectors. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Giles Elgood)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.