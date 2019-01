Jan 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s CI Capital and Renaissance Capital will manage the sale of an additional stake in state-owned Abu Qir Fertilizers, a government official said on Monday.

EFG Hermes and Citi will manage the sale of an additional stake in Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling, the official who spoke on condition of anonymity said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Alison Williams)