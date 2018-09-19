FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt to evaluate method of further state company sales in Jan -finance minister

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s finance minister said on Wednesday the government would evaluate the method of remaining state company sales in January after five share offerings planned before the end of this year.

“The five companies we decided to work on, we decided to see how it would go,” Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said, adding that Egypt would then see whether it could work with strategic investors for further sales. (Reporting by Patrick Werr and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)

