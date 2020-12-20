Egypt's military to offer two firms for sale in first quarter

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military plans to offer two of its companies for sale sometime in the first quarter of 2021 in a move to increase private involvement in the economy, Egypt’s Planning Minister Hala al-Said said on Sunday.

Stakes in the companies may first be offered to strategic investors with the rest sold in an initial public offering (IPO), Said said in an interview on Egyptian television.

“We are talking about offering between 10% to 100% of the two companies on offer to the public, depending on demand.”

“There are companies we will offer in the first quarter of the year, and then there are three other companies in the pipeline.”

The two companies were oil distribution company Wataniya Petroleum, which has a network of petrol stations throughout Egypt, and bottled-water maker Safi, both owned by the military’s National Service Products Organisation (NSPO).

“We chose those two companies because there was high appetite for them,” she said. “We are talking about a part that will be offered to a strategic investor to increase and strengthen the value of the asset.”

Said declined to give the names of the other three companies up for possible sale.

EFG Hermes is advising on the IPOs.

The military owns dozens of companies in a variety of consumer, industrial and services sectors.

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said a year ago the military must be allowed to sell shares on the stock exchange alongside other state companies slated for privatisation.

The government for years has been talking about selling state companies not owned by the military, and two years ago it announced it would offer minority stakes in 23 in a plan to raise up to 80 billion Egyptian pounds.

The programme has been repeatedly delayed due to weak markets, legal hurdles and the readiness of each company’s financial documentation, according to government officials.