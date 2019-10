CAIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply growth accelerated to 13.03% year-on-year in September from 11.78% in August, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

The money supply stood at 4.01 trillion Egyptian pounds ($249.22 billion) as of the end of September from 3.93 trillion Egyptian pounds at the end of August. ($1 = 16.0900 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yousef Saba)