CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply growth accelerated to 13.96% year-on-year in February, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The money supply stood at 4.2 trillion Egyptian pounds ($267.69 billion) as of the end of February, compared with 4.1 trillion Egyptian pounds at the end of January. ($1 = 15.6900 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Alex Richardson)