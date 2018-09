CAIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Orascom Investment Holding appointed BDO Corporate Finance to establish a fair share price for Egyptian refiner Nile Sugar Company before possible acquisition, Orascom said on Thursday.

Last week Orascom’s board gave initial approval to an investment committee proposal to acquire Nile Sugar. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)