CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Monday that remittances from Egyptians abroad jumped by 48.2 percent in the first 10 months of the 2017-18 fiscal year that ended in June to $26 billion compared to the same period last year.

It said that remittances in April had soared by 41.2 percent year-on-year to $2.3 billion. (Reporting by Ehad Farouk, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Eric Knexht)