CAIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Remittances from Egyptians working abroad amounted to $27.8 billion in the 2019-20 financial year, up from $25.2 billion a year prior, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

A key source of foreign currency for Egypt, remittances fell 10.5% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, amounting to $6.2 billion compared with $6.9 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Catherine Evans)