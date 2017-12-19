FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 19, 2017 / 3:34 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rise by 38.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rose by 38.9 percent year-on-year in October to around $2.2 billion, Egypt’s state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the central bank.

Remittances have increased since Egypt floated its pound currency in the last year, to reach $24.2 billion between November 2016 and October this year from around $20.2 billion during the same period a year prior. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.