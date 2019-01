CAIRO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign currency reserves fell to $42.551 billion in December from $44.513 billion in November, the central bank said on Monday.

The reserves had been climbing since Egypt signed a $12 billion, three-year International Monetary Fund loan in November 2016 as part of efforts to attract foreign investors who fled during the 2011 uprising. (Reporting by Lena Masri; Editing by Toby Chopra)