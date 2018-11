CAIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign currency reserves rose to $44.501 billion at the end of October, up slightly from $44.459 in September, the central bank said on Monday.

The reserves have been climbing since Egypt secured a $12-billion, three-year International Monetary Fund loan programme in 2016 as part of efforts to attract foreign investors and revive its ailing economy. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)