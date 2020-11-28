Egypt's fuel and commodities subsidy bills fall in FY 2019/20 - statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s subsidy bill for petroleum products declined 77% to 18.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.19 billion) in the financial year that ended in June, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The country’s subsidy bill for staple commodities fell 7.6% in the same year to 80.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.16 billion) the, statement said. ($1 = 15.5900 Egyptian pounds)