CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fell to $461.5 million in November, down around 8.8 percent from October’s $506.1 million, data from the cabinet’s website showed on Tuesday.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the government’s main sources of foreign currency. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kim Coghill)