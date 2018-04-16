FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt's Suez Canal revenues rise to $463 mln in March - Al-Borsa Newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rose to $463 million in March from $435.8 million in February, local financial newspaper Al-Borsa reported on Monday.

The canal’s revenues for the first quarter of 2018 rose by 12.9 percent year-on-year to reach $1.351 billion, the newspaper said.

The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the main sources of foreign currency for the Egyptian government.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, editing by Louise Heavens

