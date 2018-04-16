Egypt's Suez Canal revenues rise to $463 mln in March - Al-Borsa Newspaper

CAIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rose to $463 million in March from $435.8 million in February, local financial newspaper Al-Borsa reported on Monday.

The canal’s revenues for the first quarter of 2018 rose by 12.9 percent year-on-year to reach $1.351 billion, the newspaper said.

The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the main sources of foreign currency for the Egyptian government.