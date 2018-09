CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rose to $502.2 million in August up 6.7 percent from the same period last year, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the government’s main sources of foreign currency. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, writing Amina Ismail; Editing by Toby Chopra)