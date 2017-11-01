FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt moves to extend tax dispute reform law for two years
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 3:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt moves to extend tax dispute reform law for two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Egypt’s government has approved extending a law designed to make settling tax disputes easier, its finance minister said on Wednesday, as the country pushes to lure back foreign investors driven away by a 2011 uprising.

The extension, which must be voted on by parliament, is for two years, Amr El Garhy said.

Introduced in August 2016, the law shifted responsibility for hearing such disputes from the courts to committees of independent experts.

More than 6,000 cases worth about 47 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.67 billion) were in the court system when the new law came into effect.

Since then, disputes over 15 billion Egyptian pounds have been settled, said deputy finance minister for tax policies Amr El-Mounir.

$1 = 17.6100 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Moemen Abdelkhalek and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.