UPDATE 1-Egypt H1 trade deficit narrows by 46 pct on sharply lower imports

CAIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's trade deficit for the first half of 2017 narrowed by 46 percent year-on-year to $13 billion, the trade ministry said on Thursday.

Imports declined by 30 percent to $24 billion and exports increased by 8 percent to $11 billion, it said in a statement.

Import-dependent Egypt has been trying to curb a big trade deficit and boost domestic industries after a years-long hard currency shortage that has sapped its ability to purchase from abroad and has hit business activity.

Trade Minister Tarek Kabil said foreign trade improved due to the ministry's efforts to "limit the import of low-quality products ... ration imports, and reduce consumption of hard currency."

Increasing reliance on local production had also helped narrow the trade gap, Kabil said in the statement.

Egypt has seen its exports grow since it floated its currency in November, roughly halving it in value overnight and making its goods more competitive on international markets. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Ellen Francis; editing by Richard Balmforth)