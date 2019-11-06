UPDATE 1-Egypt to auction one-year euro T-bills on Nov. 11 -central bank

(Adds amount, details, background)

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction one-year euro-denominated treasury bills worth 695 million euros ($770.27 million) on Nov. 11, to be settled on Nov. 12, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Euro T-bills worth 695.1 million euros are due to mature on Tuesday. Egypt sold 610 million euros of one-year euro-denominated treasury bills at an average yield of 1.49% at a similar auction in August.

Egypt’s external debt rose 17.3% to $108.70 billion in the year to end-June, equal to 36% of its gross domestic product, central bank data showed last week. ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans)