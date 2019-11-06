Bonds News
November 6, 2019 / 2:33 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt to auction one-year euro T-bills on Nov. 11 -central bank

1 Min Read

(Adds amount, details, background)

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction one-year euro-denominated treasury bills worth 695 million euros ($770.27 million) on Nov. 11, to be settled on Nov. 12, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Euro T-bills worth 695.1 million euros are due to mature on Tuesday. Egypt sold 610 million euros of one-year euro-denominated treasury bills at an average yield of 1.49% at a similar auction in August.

Egypt’s external debt rose 17.3% to $108.70 billion in the year to end-June, equal to 36% of its gross domestic product, central bank data showed last week. ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below