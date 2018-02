CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Egypt’s domestic debt reached $19.8 billion at the end of last week, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told local newspaper Al Shorouk on Thursday.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has surged since the country floated its currency and raised interest rates by 700 basis points. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Toby Chopra)