(Corrects sourcing to cabinet, not Ministry of Planning)

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egypt’s unemployment rate fell to 7.5% in the second quarter of 2019, down from 8.1% in the first quarter, a statement from the cabinet said Thursday.

Unemployment stood at 9.9% in the same period of 2018. (Reporting by Momen Atallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)