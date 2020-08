CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s unemployment rate rose to 9.6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 7.5% a year earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.

The rate had stood at 7.7% in the January to March quarter. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)