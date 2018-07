(Corrects figure in paragraph 2 to Egyptian pounds, not dollars)

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt achieved a primary budget surplus of 0.2 percent in its 2017-2018 financial year budget, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Thursday.

The surplus amount came to $4 billion Egyptian pounds ($223 million), he told reporters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Editing by Alison Williams)