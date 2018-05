(Clarifies that inflows have exceeded $120 billion)

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Central Bank Governor said foreign inflows have exceeded $120 billion since its pound currency was floated in November 2016, state newspaper Al-Ahram quoted him as saying on Monday.

Tarek Amer also said Egypt would make a debt payment of $850 million to international oil companies, without specifying when.